TODAY: Sunny and pleasant, highs in the upper 60s

TODAY: Another beautiful day ahead with plenty of sunshine so you’ll need your sunglasses. Look for temperatures to be near average this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and a little chilly with temperatures in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and highs nearing 70 degrees

A cold front will move into the area late Friday into Saturday and this will give us a chance for showers Saturday morning into the afternoon and possible lingering into Saturday evening. Temperatures will stay near average but after the passage we’ll cool down to the low 60s on Sunday. The beginning of next week will start off nice with temperatures near average and sunny skies but our next front will inch closer to the area by Tuesday.