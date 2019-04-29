TODAY: Sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s, nearing 90 by Tuesday Video

A warm and sunny start to the week with highs reaching the upper 80s for the afternoon.

A large area of high pressure will sit over us for the next couple of days and this will allow us to warm up and also to remain calm. Temperatures will run 8-10 degrees above average over the next couple of days with the first 90 degree day of the year on Tuesday followed by two consecutive days in the upper 80s.

The ridge breaks down by Thursday and Friday with the chance of a few afternoon thunderstorms, these storms look to be the typical pop up type that we deal with over the summer but we'll continue to monitor for any changes. Dry and warm this weekend with highs in the middle 80s.