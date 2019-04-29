TODAY: Sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s, nearing 90 by Tuesday
A warm and sunny start to the week with highs reaching the upper 80s for the afternoon.
A large area of high pressure will sit over us for the next couple of days and this will allow us to warm up and also to remain calm. Temperatures will run 8-10 degrees above average over the next couple of days with the first 90 degree day of the year on Tuesday followed by two consecutive days in the upper 80s.
The ridge breaks down by Thursday and Friday with the chance of a few afternoon thunderstorms, these storms look to be the typical pop up type that we deal with over the summer but we'll continue to monitor for any changes. Dry and warm this weekend with highs in the middle 80s.
Georgia News
Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast
Rare loggerhead sea turtles are laying eggs along the Georgia coast.Read More »
New bridge open in Stewart County
The Georgia Department of Transportation has opened a new bridge in Stewart County up to traffic Wedensday afternoon.Read More »
Recall: Nearly 57 tons of ground beef for possible E coli
The federal government says a meat company in Georgia has recalled tons of ground beef for possible contamination with E. coli bacteria.Read More »
Alabama News
Bill to protect VictoryLand bingo
A House committee recently heard arguments on a gaming bill, sponsored by Rep. Pebblin Warren, D-Tuskegee.Read More »
18-year-old recruit collapses and dies at Navy boot camp
Kelsey Nobles, an 18-year-old naval recruit from Alabama collapsed and died at the Naval boot camp in Great Lakes, IllinoisRead More »
BREAKING: Alabama Senate approves lottery bill, moves it to House
The Alabama Senate has voted to approve a lottery bill. The decision comes from a 21-12 vote, which now moves the bill to the Alabama House of Representatives. Alabama is one of five states that does not have a state lottery at this time.Read More »