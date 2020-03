A Tornado Watch is in effect for Chambers, Lee and Russell Counties until 11 AM/ 12 PM EST.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today and while widespread severe weather is not expected a few brief spin-up tornadoes are possible.

The threat for any strong to severe storms will diminish later today and then our main concern will turn to flooding for Wednesday and Thursday as more rain will be possible. An additional 1.5-3 inches of rain possible through Thursday night.