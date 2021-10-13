Tracking a big change this weekend morning lows will take a dip

The mild and stable pattern continues through Friday and the forecast remains dry. The powerful storm system that swept through portions of the northern and southern Plains states will weaken when it comes to the amount of rainfall and storms but will hold up when it comes to the cooler weather behind the front.

The transition of this cool front moves from late Friday through early Saturday morning. There will be a sporadic shot of a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

The air behind this system will be 10 degrees below the mid-80s we’ve been experiencing and below our daily average of 79 degrees. Sunday and Monday mornings will dip down into the upper 40s bringing a real fall chill in the air for the Deep South.