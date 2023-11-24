COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into the weekend we are seeing seasonal temperatures and increasing clouds as we track our next system that arrives late Sunday into Monday.

Mostly clear tonight with lows dipping into the 40s. Highs staying seasonal in the mid 60s under increasing clouds throughout the day Saturday, but staying dry. Sunday we see our next system arriving late with a few light showers. A few showers linger into the first part of Monday morning, but turning much colder on the backside of this system.

Temperatures fall as the cold front moves through with temperatures near freezing by Tuesday morning. Very cold air mass is in place through the upcoming week as temperatures struggle to get out of the mid 50s through midweek.

Freezing temperatures and frost will be likely through the end of the week until we see temperatures moderate before another system arrives next weekend.