Tracking a strong cold front for Veteran’s Day rain, then colder weather

The forecast is warming-up ahead of a strong cold front. So we will experience cool mornings and pleasant afternoon readings climbing into the mid to a few upper 70s.

The cold front’s energy will lift enough gulf moisture for a few scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm or two across Alabama and Georgia throughout the day on Veteran’s Day.

The cold front will sweep through Friday morning and the readings will start to cool but not until a second front sweeps through Saturday and Sunday for a sunny and colder weekend.