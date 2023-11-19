COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into the new week we are tracking our next system that will cause disruptive weather across the southeast heading into a busy travel and holiday week.

Increasing clouds throughout the day Monday with highs again reaching the low 70s. Showers and storms are rolling into the area by as early as midnight Tuesday into the early morning hours. The great threat locally will be areas southwest of Columbus. That is where the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5.) Strong to severe thunderstorms with some capable of producing tornadoes will be possible.

The intensity of storms should weaken as we go throughout the morning hours, but scattered showers continue through the early afternoon and early evening based on the latest model guidance.

Front clears Wednesday, but staying relatively cloudy with cooler readings in the 50s and 60s. Weakening dry front moves through late Wednesday into Thanksgiving keeping us dry, but cool for the holiday.

A few showers will be possible Friday as another gulf low traverses the gulf coast.