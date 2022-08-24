COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The system that is stalled is slowly advancing eastward into central Alabama with some local street flooding and moderate to heavy rainfall. There are thunderstorms along the leading edge we are tracking, which will bring brief torrential rain.

This widespread shield of rain will be lifting across east central Alabama tonight through the Early hours tomorrow, during the morning commute.

The front that is still draped across the region will steer weak disturbances over the region until we can get a stronger air mass to build into the region by Friday, which is a cool front.

This cool front will help to decrease the humidity and coverage for showers and storms that will lead up to the front moving through Friday, however, the atmosphere will still remain a little unstable but we will see more sunshine heading into the weekend.

The good news right now is that the tropics are still not too active but we need to watch for this peak season by the first week of September.

Today marks 30 years when the first named storm of that season made Landfall, a category 5 in Homestead, Florida was Hurricane Andrew.

The week marks the anniversary when it first formed back on August 16, 1992, in the tropical Atlantic.