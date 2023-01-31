Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-We are tracking Thursday’s Storm System, 4 pm-Midnight: After midnight any thunderstorm activity will be across central Georgia. The severe threat is marginal across the most southern portions of the region, including the Gulf coast, all of southern Alabama, and Georgia.

A few locally may become strong or under severe limits. Considerable heavy rainfall will be present.

The remainder of late Friday morning through Saturday will be pleasantly cool, with more sunshine. Clouds will enter back into the forecast quickly before the stalled system lifts moisture back into the region Sunday for scattered showers. Cool mid-50s and overnight cold 30s.

The very extended forecast will dry out with mostly sunny to partly sunny days and the wet weather will be placed on hold until the following weekend.

