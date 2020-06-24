Tracking more storms today and a warm up by the weekend

Tracking another chance for showers and storms today as a cold front lingers to our west. This front continues to send waves of showers and storms into the area, the next wave will arrive later today. A few light showers and sprinkles will be possible Wednesday morning but the best chance for storms will be after 3 PM Wednesday afternoon and lasting into the late evening. Storms should begin to wrap up by midnight, leaving us mostly cloudy as we head into Thursday morning.

Just like Monday and Tuesday, storms that form could be strong with winds up to 60 mph but the risk is extremely low but something that will need to be watched.

The front to our west will eventually wash out by Friday and the weekend but this doesn’t mean our rain chances are completely done, in fact we’ll just transition to our typical pattern for this time of the year. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible Friday through early next week with highs in the low 90s.

Tracking Sahara Dust:

As you know we’ve been tracking a plume of Sahara Dust moving off the coast of African and into the Atlantic since last week. It is common for this time of the year for dust to move from Africa and into the Atlantic and Caribbean. As it continues to move it will eventually move into the Gulf over the next few days so be on the lookout for vivid sunrises and sunsets Friday through the weekend.