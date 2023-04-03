Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- No major issues for the Monday morning commute, can’t rule out a few passing showers during the commute but the heavy rain will come after.

Rain and storms will move into east Alabama around 9 AM CDT, this line will begin to push east arriving in Georgia around midday. Heavy rain and strong winds will be the primary threat, the tornado risk is low but not zero. Widespread rain and storms should move out around 3 PM Eastern.

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible after 3 PM, this will depend on how quickly the first round of storms will move out. It may be hard for the atmosphere to recover and become unstable after the morning storms.

Drying out on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back into the 80s, we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds on both days.

We will likely keep an unsettled pattern starting Thursday through Easter weekend with off and on chances of rain and storms.