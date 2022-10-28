COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- We have got a dry and calm forecast as we end the week, highs in the middle 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. A little breezy today with winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Our next system will begin to pull out of the Texas panhandle and track east through the rest of today and Saturday as high pressure begins to settle along the eastern seaboard. This high pressure will create a bit of a “wedge”, this wedge will keep a little more cloud cover for the area especially on our eastern counties on Saturday, but it will also keep energy for thunderstorms limited with the front late Saturday into Sunday

Speaking of the front, this will begin to swing through late Saturday into Sunday bringing a chance for rain possibly a few rumbles of thunder. By Sunday afternoon, rain will be more scattered with temperatures staying in the low 70s and then clearing by the evening.

TRICK OR TREAT FORECAST:

Any showers or sprinkles should be out of the area by early Monday morning followed by decreasing clouds. Trick or treat may be a little a little cool as the sunsets and temperatures drops, no rain in the forecast.