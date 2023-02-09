COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The last few days have been wonderful but now rain returns to the forecast. An approaching cold front will bring a few showers this morning then scattered showers and a thunderstorm this afternoon due to daytime heating, a strong storm or two will be confined to extreme southern portions of the News 3 viewing area but the risk remains low.

Scattered showers will continue Friday as the front becomes stationary, rain will be likely on Saturday and a few lingering showers into Sunday morning.

Briefly drying out by the beginning of next week as temperatures warm back up, our next system arrives by the middle of next week with more showers and storms.