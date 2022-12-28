COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After almost a two week below average spell, temperatures returned to 60s for this afternoon. The warming trend continues as we close out the last week of 2022.

Tonight we will see a few more clouds across the area as temperatures stay above freezing with seasonal readings.

Thursday afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 with our next system arriving late Friday with few showers.

System hangs around for New Year’s Eve with overcast skies and heavy rainfall with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain moves out for New Year’s Day before we trend more active for the first week of the new year.