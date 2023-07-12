COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Wednesday will be the last “humidity free” day as dew points stay comfortable for this time of the year. Passing clouds this morning then a few cumulus clouds building by the afternoon, a pop-up shower or two this afternoon/evening with anything that forms fizzling out by sunset or later in the evening.

An influx of moisture will begin to move back into the area on Thursday, it will feel sticky and hot with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100. Afternoon and early evening showers and storms will be possible, in fact Thursday appears to be the best day for many of us to see showers.

Keeping an isolated shower/storm in the forecast through the weekend and into early next week, highs expected to stay in the low to middle 90s or just around average for this time of the year.

An area of high pressure that continues to bring heat to the desert southwest and southern Plains will begin to slide east late this weekend and early next week. This high pressure will begin to move in and will allow temperatures to warm up by the middle of next week.