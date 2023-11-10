COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The streak of dry weather will come to an end as a cold front begins to track across the News 3 viewing area.

This morning:

Can’t rule out a few areas of patchy fog mainly south and southwest of Columbus but the increase of clouds should prevent widespread fog. Can’t rule out a few stray showers during the morning commute but the best chance will come later in the morning and afternoon.

This afternoon:

Be sure to have the rain gear handy for the afternoon and early evening, we’ll likely have waves of showers moving across the area. While most of the rain will be light, a few pockets of moderate rain will also be possible. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures cool with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Scattered showers will continue through the weekend, this will keep us cool as well with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Briefly drying out Sunday evening through Monday but more rain will be on the way.

The rain today through the weekend will not be enough to break the dry and drought conditions but it will help some. Good news, we have several more chances for rain next week.