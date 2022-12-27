COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Temperatures just above freezing this morning, and some of us may have experienced a few flurries early this morning. While we do have a few clouds this morning, we will see these clouds quickly clear up by noon today. Temperatures will warm into the mid-50s this afternoon trending warmer than we have for the past few days.

For your Wednesday, we will see temperatures dip into the 30s again, but we will see readings rise even further into the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon. We will remain dry, but clouds will start to roll in tomorrow around lunchtime and continue to linger through the day.

We will continue to see temperatures warm as we head further into the week with reading reaching into the upper 60s by Saturday. Our next chance of rain will come late Friday evening as a system develops over Texas and Louisiana and makes its way eastward. We will continue to see showers through the day Saturday for your New Year’s Eve and even into New Year’s Day.