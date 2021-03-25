 

Tracking storms late this evening into early Friday morning.

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEATHER AWARE tonight through early Friday morning: Storms later this evening and into early Friday morning may be strong as a cold front begins to approach the area. While the main area of severe weather will be to our west and northwest, we’ll still need to watch any storm that forms ahead and along the cold front. Scattered showers will continue during the afternoon and early evening on Friday as the front stalls out and eventually lifts back north as a warm front. 

Storms will stay to our north on Saturday but by Sunday night into early Monday morning another cold front will slide through. We’ll be watching these storms closely, a few have the potential to become strong. 

Temperatures for the next seven days will stay above average as most of the area stays in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 84° 66°

Friday

78° / 66°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 74% 78° 66°

Saturday

85° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 85° 64°

Sunday

79° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 79° 51°

Monday

70° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 70° 54°

Tuesday

75° / 61°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 75° 61°

Wednesday

80° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 80° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
63°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
12%
66°

68°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
68°

72°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
72°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
76°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
81°

82°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
82°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
82°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
80°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
77°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
76°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
74°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
72°

70°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
70°

69°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
69°

69°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
69°

68°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
68°

67°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories