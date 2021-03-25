Tracking storms late this evening into early Friday morning.

WEATHER AWARE tonight through early Friday morning: Storms later this evening and into early Friday morning may be strong as a cold front begins to approach the area. While the main area of severe weather will be to our west and northwest, we’ll still need to watch any storm that forms ahead and along the cold front. Scattered showers will continue during the afternoon and early evening on Friday as the front stalls out and eventually lifts back north as a warm front.

Storms will stay to our north on Saturday but by Sunday night into early Monday morning another cold front will slide through. We’ll be watching these storms closely, a few have the potential to become strong.

Temperatures for the next seven days will stay above average as most of the area stays in the upper 70s to low 80s.