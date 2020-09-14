Tracking the Tropics: Watching Sally Closely

All eyes will be on Sally over the next couple of days as it continues to strengthen and move to the west/northwest in the Gulf of Mexico. We’ve got a pretty interesting forecast with Sally to our southwest and a cold front to our northwest, both will play a role in our forecast this week.

Today: Sandwiched between the two systems, we’ll have a pretty calm and quiet forecast for today. Areas of fog can’t be ruled out this morning otherwise dry, mild and muggy start to the day under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Tropical moisture will keep the area muggy this afternoon as highs only reach the upper 80s to low 90s. A few outer bands of Sally will try to reach the area although most of the action will be well to our south, best chance for an isolated shower or storm will be Columbus and areas south.

Tuesday: At the moment, Sally is set to make landfall early Tuesday morning as a hurricane along the Louisiana/Mississippi coast. More scattered showers and storms will begin to enter the area especially by Tuesday afternoon and evening with high temperatures only reaching the middle 80s.

Wednesday: Our rain chances will continue to increase as Sally begins to pull away from the coast. At the moment it looks like Wednesday will be the best day for widespread showers and storms some of which may be very heavy along with breezy conditions. High temperatures ranging from the middle to upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Thursday- Friday: Sally will continue to pull into Alabama and Georgia as a tropical depression and eventually weakening. As this happens our rain chances will begin to decreases as well, isolated showers will be possible on both Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s.