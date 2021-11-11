Tracking two cold fronts that will bring changes to our forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-High pressure has kept our forecast dry and calm over the last couple of days but this feature has will continue to weaken and move east. More clouds today with a little sun trying to shine through, a few stray showers are possible especially around midday but the best chance will come around our evening commute through the night as a cold front begins to progress through. Sunny skies and cooler temperatures behind this front as another high pressure briefly takes hold on Friday.

Our second cold front will move through Saturday morning and this will be the one that really changes our forecast. A few stray showers may be possible but the cooler air and gusty winds will be the primary story on Saturday. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s but with gusty winds it will feel much cooler than this. As temperatures dip into the middle 30s overnight into Sunday morning patchy frost will not be out of the question as we near the average date for the first frost.