Tracking two fronts with barely any measurable rainfall and a dip in readings

Wednesday will be the last day of warmer than average readings in the First Alert Forecast.

The temperatures are rising ahead of two cold fronts, with a shot of rainfall on Veterans Day and the early overnight Saturday.

The weekend and early next week there will be plenty of sunshine Saturday morning, with colder readings over the weekend.

When it comes to any measurable rainfall Thursday, there will be barely any measurable rainfall, with .01”-.04” so a brief shot and another shot very early Saturday in the overnight.