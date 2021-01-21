Trading in the sunglasses for the umbrellas to end the week.

We’ll trade in the sunglasses for the umbrella for the next couple of days as our pattern becomes a little unsettled. A front will begin to move towards the area and this will bring the chance for scattered showers today and heavy rain overnight into Friday. Rainfall totals could be near an inch in some locations especially with the heavy rain that will stick around through at least the first half of Friday. Despite clouds and rain temperatures will remain near average or slightly above for most of the area.

Not a bad weekend ahead as we begin to clear early Saturday morning, we should see sunshine for Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday before another disturbance moves towards the area. This disturbance will bring a few showers late Sunday but a chance for showers and storms Monday into Tuesday. Big time warm up for early next week with high temperatures nearing 70 degrees.