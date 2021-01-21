 

Trading in the sunglasses for the umbrellas to end the week.

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ll trade in the sunglasses for the umbrella for the next couple of days as our pattern becomes a little unsettled. A front will begin to move towards the area and this will bring the chance for scattered showers today and heavy rain overnight into Friday. Rainfall totals could be near an inch in some locations especially with the heavy rain that will stick around through at least the first half of Friday. Despite clouds and rain temperatures will remain near average or slightly above for most of the area. 

Not a bad weekend ahead as we begin to clear early Saturday morning, we should see sunshine for Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday before another disturbance moves towards the area. This disturbance will bring a few showers late Sunday but a chance for showers and storms Monday into Tuesday. Big time warm up for early next week with high temperatures nearing 70 degrees. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

62° / 52°
Showers
Showers 66% 62° 52°

Friday

58° / 38°
Rain
Rain 99% 58° 38°

Saturday

62° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 62° 42°

Sunday

59° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 59° 55°

Monday

71° / 62°
Showers
Showers 49% 71° 62°

Tuesday

70° / 48°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 70° 48°

Wednesday

61° / 49°
Showers
Showers 59% 61° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

9 AM
Cloudy
9%
49°

52°

10 AM
Cloudy
16%
52°

55°

11 AM
Showers
35%
55°

57°

12 PM
Showers
62%
57°

60°

1 PM
Light Rain
67%
60°

60°

2 PM
Showers
55%
60°

61°

3 PM
Showers
44%
61°

60°

4 PM
Showers
54%
60°

60°

5 PM
Light Rain
66%
60°

60°

6 PM
Light Rain
62%
60°

59°

7 PM
Light Rain
65%
59°

59°

8 PM
Light Rain
66%
59°

58°

9 PM
Light Rain
78%
58°

58°

10 PM
Rain
86%
58°

57°

11 PM
Rain
84%
57°

57°

12 AM
Rain
84%
57°

57°

1 AM
Rain
84%
57°

56°

2 AM
Rain
92%
56°

55°

3 AM
Rain
94%
55°

55°

4 AM
Rain
89%
55°

55°

5 AM
Rain
96%
55°

54°

6 AM
Rain
99%
54°

54°

7 AM
Rain
99%
54°

53°

8 AM
Rain
98%
53°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories