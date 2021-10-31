Treated with sunny skies and seasonable temps as we start November

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds are finally clearing across the southeast as the pesky upper level low finally lifts out and moves off the east coast. Overnight we turn mostly clear and cold with temperatures dipping into the 40s with the lack of clouds.

For the start of the week, you’ll be greeted with plenty of sunny skies along with seasonable temperatures. We are tracking a dry frontal boundary that moves into the region starting Tuesday and slowly progresses through the area by Wednesday, but this frontal system does not have any rain or cooler air associated with it.

Rainfall chances increase late in the week as an area of low pressure will skirt the southeast as it rides along the aforementioned frontal boundary that moved through Tuesday/Wednesday. Once this system moves through, we anticipate the return of colder air heading into the upcoming weekend.