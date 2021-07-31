Trending cooler with afternoon showers and storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Finally some relief from the oppressive heat is around the corner as high pressure is slowly breaking down and moving westward. Afternoon highs will still manage to climb into the 90s through the rest of the weekend, but rainfall chances are back in the forecast after a brief hiatus.

The the weakening ridge of high pressure a boundary will be able to move into the region overnight and into Sunday helping to initiate a few isolated showers and storms. By Monday the front should be right over us helping to send a few waves of scattered showers and storms through the region and helping us to only see upper 80s for afternoon highs.

This cooler pattern lasts through the upcoming week with afternoons well below average and isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The boundary does finally wash out by the end of the week letting a few areas see the 90s again, but the good news is that we are trending cooler.