Trending drier and warmer for the last weekend of May

Cut off low finally getting momentum within the upper air stream to lift out of the eastern United States. This will allow for a frontal boundary to move through one time on Saturday. This boundary won’t have much effect, but it will move the rain chances out of the upcoming forecast.

For the weekend, temperatures will be seasonable but add that humidity in and it’ll feel like the low 90s. The warm weather along with dry conditions will build in for next week. Ridge of high pressure builds in across much of the central and southeast United States by mid-week and doesn’t go anywhere. Temperatures by Friday will be close to the mid 90s as we start off the month of June.

Rainfall for the month of May has been below average. We have only received 1.37″ at the Columbus Airport. On average we normally see around 2.85″ which puts in in a deficit of 1.48″. However, we’ve seen plenty of rain so far this year as a whole that it really doesn’t put a dent into the surplus of 14.85″, but that could easily change with an upcoming dry spell.