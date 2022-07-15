COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) –The forecast doesn’t look bad for today and through the weekend. The tropical moisture and pesky stationary front will begin to have less of an influence on our forecast starting today, lasting through the weekend.

We will still have the chance for a few isolated showers and storms but the coverage won’t nearly be as much as the beginning of the week.



Less storm coverage and a little more sun means our temperatures will begin to warm back up, reaching the low 90s to a few middle 90s. This will continue into the beginning and middle of next week