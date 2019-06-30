Trending hotter for the Fourth with just a slim chance of rain

A few showers and storms once again late this afternoon and into the evening, but won’t last into the overnight.

Tomorrow you’ll notice temperatures back on the increase with middle 90s and a few areas in the upper 90s by tomorrow afternoon. As we get more into the middle of the week we will be well into the upper 90s with heat indices well over the triple digit mark. Stay cool and hydrated for those outdoors plans on the Fourth of July.

Our rain chances will be very slim with the majority of us remaining dry and hot through the forecast period.