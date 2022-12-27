COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Warming trend continued this afternoon as we saw the return of 50s across the area under clear blue skies. However, temperatures will again fall just below freezing overnight with readings dropping to 30 degrees under clear skies.

Throughout the day Wednesday you will notice more cloud cover after starting out sunny a mix of sun and clouds will be likely by the afternoon and evening with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s, back to seasonal average.

Thursday becomes partly sunny with warmer afternoon readings in the mid 60s as we track a system that will arrive Friday afternoon with a few showers.

System hangs around for New Year’s Eve with overcast skies and heavy rainfall with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain moves out for New Year’s Day before we trend more active for the first week of the new year.