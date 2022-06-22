COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Whew! Here we go, triple digit heat moves into the News 3 viewing area.

High temperatures today will reach the triple digits as the ridge of high pressure moves directly over us. We’ve got a forecasted high of 102 for Columbus and this will get very close to the record high of 104 set back in 1933.

The potential to tie and break records will continue on Thursday with a majority of the area reaching the triple digits once again.

A cold front will swing through on Friday, this will slightly increase our rain chances during the afternoon and early evening. This will be welcomed considering the heat and now increase of humidity.

A few pop-up showers/storms will continue through the weekend and early next week. We slightly cool down by next week with highs in the middle 90s.