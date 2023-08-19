Tropics becoming active in the Atlantic and tracking Hurricane Hilary in the Pacific

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s over the weekend, whilst humidity levels remain near tolerable conditions making the heat index just a degree to two warmer than the actual air temperature.

Next week, as the ridge of high pressure strengthens we will likely see the hottest readings of the year along with near-record temperatures and potentially record temperatures depending on the strengthening of the high pressure. Hardly any clouds so rainfall will be non-existent through this period.

End of next week remains hot and dry as the ridge remains in place, but slightly weaker heading into next weekend. Potentially could see the return of a few stray showers and storms, but at the moment that is still quite low.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Hilary has captivated the eyes of the west coast with tropical storm watches and warnings issued for Southern California. The storm will bring flooding potential all across the southwest as it moves inland.