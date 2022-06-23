COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Wednesday was HOT with a high temperature of 102 degrees, this was just two degrees shy of the record of 104 degrees set back in 1933.

Today, we’ll do it again with a high of 102, just two degrees away from the record of 104 set back in 1930.

A slight shift in the pattern will change things up over the next few days. The strong high pressure will begin to slide to the west and break down, this will allow more moisture and a chance for a few showers and storms.

Slim chance for a stray shower or storm today but a better chance will come on Friday as a “cold” front slides through. There won’t be much moisture to work with for this front but it will use the limited moisture that we do have to squeeze out a few showers/storms during the late afternoon/evening.

Behind the front, we’ll cool down a few degrees to the middle 90s through the weekend and early next week. Our next big change and cool down will come by the middle of next week.