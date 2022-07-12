COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Our tropical low pressure will continue providing moisture and rain chances tonight and tomorrow. This low pressure will move inland more tomorrow, pushing a stationary front south from the north.

Wednesday’s shower will return in the early afternoon and could bring some heavy rain. Thursday’s chances of rain are higher and start earlier in the morning.

Because of the tropical air mass and stationary front, our temperatures for the week won’t vary much, staying in the mid to upper 80s. These temperatures are well below average.

This weekend, the rain chances decrease to stray storms, allowing you to keep your weekend outside plans.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern