COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Tomorrow will be a nice hump day of the work week, being the only day this week without rain in the forecast. The lack of rain will also cause Wednesday to be the warmest day of the week since there will be no evaporative cooling.

On Thursday we will get a surge of tropical air that will hang around into the weekend due to a stationary front in North Georgia. This will increase our chances of rain on Friday and Saturday to isolated and cause us to reach triple-digit heat index values from the moisture.

The temperatures this week will continue around the average mark in the mid-90s. Daytime heating can still bring a pop-up shower in the afternoon.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern