Tropical air moves out, refreshing air moves in.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Tuesday’s cold front ushered in drier, refreshing air across the News 3 viewing area. A few areas of patchy fog this morning, this will improve by the mid-morning, enjoy the cooler temperatures and sunshine.

A stalled-out front will lead to a few stray showers and storms during the afternoon and evening best chance will be south of Columbus.

Transitioning back into our “summer pattern” by the end of the week and into next week with a chance for stray afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s which near normal for this time of the year.