Enjoying another pleasant fall-like day; albeit, a tad breezy as we start to watch a tropical disturbance form off the Georgia and Carolina coastline.

As this disturbance strengthens and becomes “Ophelia” it will help to continue to usher in some breezy conditions as the pressure gradient tightens with the storm system moving off towards the north. A potential landfall along the Outer Banks. But with our influence coming from the north we will continue to see dry air remain persistent keeping us pleasant through the upcoming weekend.

Locally over the weekend, expect morning lows to remain very pleasant with readings in the low 60s and a few select upper 50s. Afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 80s while we remain sunny to mostly sunny.

By midweek we could see our next best chance of measurable rainfall with our next system by the way of a shortwave. This will help set off a few showers and storms of the stray variety while readings dip into the low 80s for the afternoon.

Tracking the tropics: While we focus on Sixteen (Ophelia) off the southeast coast for a landfall this weekend, we are tracking another wave that shows significant potential for development off the African coast. Long range model guidance keeps this system out to sea.