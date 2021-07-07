Tropical moisture and the chance for scattered showers continues thanks to Tropical Storm Elsa

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) Elsa has weakened to a tropical storm this morning with winds at 65 mph, it will eventually make landfall this morning or early afternoon. While the main impacts of Elsa will stay east, we’ll feel the indirect impacts in the form of increased humidity and the chance of showers and rumbles of thunder. As Elsa pulls away, the chance for showers will begin to decrease too. Clouds and showers will keep the area roughly 10 degrees cooler than normal with highs in the low to middle 80s through Thursday.

The forecast begins to dry out by the weekend with highs near normal and a mixture of sun and clouds, expect a stray shower Monday and Tuesday.