Tropical moisture exits thanks to a late season cold front; Mindy weakens to a Tropical Depression

After a short stint as a Tropical Storm, Mindy is now a Tropical Depression with winds at 35 mph. The quick speed of Mindy has pushed it to our east as it continues its journey to the east coast of Georgia and eventually into the Atlantic. The increased tropical moisture will continue to linger until a late summer cold front moves through by the mid-morning, clouds will begin to decrease for the second half of the day.

Drier air will move into the News 3 viewing area overnight into Friday, this will lead us to a pleasant morning and a gorgeous afternoon with highs only in the middle 80s and less humidity.

Gorgeous weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 with less humidity and plenty of sunshine.