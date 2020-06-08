Tropical moisture from Cristobal will keep us muggy, chance for isolated storms too.

Warm and muggy today with a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening thanks to whats left from Tropical Storm Cristobal. Strong to severe storms will stay west of us from Birmingham down to Montgomery but we’ll have to keep a close eye on any storm that may trickle into our area.

Tropical moisture will linger into Tuesday and we’ll have another shot of scattered showers and thunderstorms, Tuesday and Wednesday both look to be better coverage days for showers and storms compared to today. A cold front will move through Wednesday and possibly early Thursday, this will usher in drier air but temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.