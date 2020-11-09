Tropical moisture from Eta keeping us mild and muggy

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Very muggy across the two-state region this morning as we continue to see a flood of moisture moving into our region from the tropics and with an approaching cold front from the west.

Tropical moisture from Eta will keep us muggy and warm through a good majority of the week. However, a cold front will help us by keeping the bulk of Eta’s energy south of us with a likely landfall along Florida.

Tropical Storm Eta moved through the Strait of Florida over the weekend and now in the Gulf of Mexico, but still some uncertainty in the forecast track. Latest guidance projects the system will make a landfall along the Big Bend of Florida.

Once the cold front sweeps through our region we may have a few days of some dry weather, but the boundary stalls out just towards our south before another low pressure system picks the boundary and lifts it northward for this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 70°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 79° 70°

Tuesday

78° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 78° 72°

Wednesday

81° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 81° 70°

Thursday

81° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 81° 61°

Friday

78° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 64°

Saturday

74° / 65°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 74° 65°

Sunday

77° / 62°
Showers
Showers 40% 77° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories