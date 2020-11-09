Tropical moisture from Eta keeping us mild and muggy

Very muggy across the two-state region this morning as we continue to see a flood of moisture moving into our region from the tropics and with an approaching cold front from the west.

Tropical moisture from Eta will keep us muggy and warm through a good majority of the week. However, a cold front will help us by keeping the bulk of Eta’s energy south of us with a likely landfall along Florida.

Tropical Storm Eta moved through the Strait of Florida over the weekend and now in the Gulf of Mexico, but still some uncertainty in the forecast track. Latest guidance projects the system will make a landfall along the Big Bend of Florida.

Once the cold front sweeps through our region we may have a few days of some dry weather, but the boundary stalls out just towards our south before another low pressure system picks the boundary and lifts it northward for this weekend.