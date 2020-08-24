Tropical moisture in place as Marco moves ashore, drier by midweek

Rain bands associated with Marco will continue to bring tropical downpours to the region as we go throughout the remainder of the evening and some will persist into the overnight hours. Tuesday we will start off cloudy and overcast once again with very muggy conditions. By the afternoon, a few clouds will break letting in sunshine which will help us rebound back into the 90s for afternoon highs. There will be a chance for more isolated showers and storms, but coverage should not be as widespread as Marco moves away from us and continues to weaken. By midweek more sun, lower rainfall chances as high pressure builds in across the two state region helping to keep Laura towards our west as well. By the weekend, higher rainfall chances as the remnants of Laura move through.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Marco was downgraded from a hurricane back to a tropical storm Sunday night. The storm continued to produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds as it moved along the northern Gulf Coast on Monday.

Tropical Storm Laura is growing stronger as it moves toward the U.S. Gulf Coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday. The storm pounded Haiti and the Dominican Republic with heavy rain over the weekend, killing 11 people, according to reports. As of 2 p.m. Monday, Laura had 60 mph maximum sustained winds as it passed Cayo Largo, Cuba.

Monday

84° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 73°

Tuesday

90° / 75°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 60% 90° 75°

Wednesday

92° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Friday

91° / 75°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 91° 75°

Saturday

90° / 74°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 90° 74°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 90° 73°

77°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
77°

76°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

74°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

76°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

82°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

Trending Stories