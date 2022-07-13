COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Showers/storms remain in the forecast today, be sure to have the umbrella handy. It won’t be raining all day but expect scattered showers and storms containing heavy rain and frequent lightning. Some may become strong with gusty winds but very low chance for severe weather today.

Current set up has us smudged in between two systems, an area of unorganized showers in the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front to our north. Both of these, believe it or not will have some impact on our forecast for the next few days.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will continue to stream in providing showers/storms with heavy rain and frequently lightning, especially for southern portions of the News 3 viewing area.



Temperatures remain below average with most of the area in the 80s to possibly a few low 90s for locations that miss out on the rain.