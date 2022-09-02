Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-The front from Tuesday and Wednesday became stationary on Thursday and now has lifted to the north as a warm front, this means that we’ll see an increase of moisture with rain and storms staying in the forecast.



High temperatures today will be slightly cooler with most of us reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, showers and storms will be possible from around midday through 8 PM. High school football should be fine other than a few showers during pregame and around kick off.



The frontal boundary will stick around through the weekend and early next week, expect cooler temperatures and isolated storms on Saturday to scattered by Sunday. Not a complete wash out this weekend but you may want to have back up plans if you do have outside activities.



Staying unsettled and cool through early next week.