Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf as we remain humid

We’re starting to transition to a humid airmass over much of the southeast as high pressure helps pump in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This tropical airmass will stay around for the remainder of the week and weekend as we track the tropics.

For Wednesday and Thursday, we will watch high pressure slide off the east coast of the United States and a shortwave of energy will start to move into areas of Arkansas with the potential for a mesoscale convective system. As for us, that shortwave will just help drive more afternoon convective or pop-up thunderstorms with the daytime heating – temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

By the weekend our eyes turns to Tropical Storm Cristobal, which formed late Tuesday morning. The storm will meander in the Bay of Campeche for a few days bringing torrential rainfall to Mexico and the Yucatán Peninsula. By late in the week, Cristobal finally turns northward and will be in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday morning. At this time – a specific landfall point is too early to determine – but interests along the Texas and Louisiana should keep a watch out.