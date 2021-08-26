Tropical storm forms and will strengthen fast

7 Day Forecast

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The tropics are heating up Tropical Storm Ida. The current track has it off the coast of Jamaica and will cross the western portion of Cuba.

Saturday the forecast models project Ida going beyond Tropical Storm to a Hurricane quickly in the Gulf of Mexico. The tightening around the projected cyclone appears to be tightening and the angle of a projected landfall Sunday west of New Orleans.

This will bring far outer rainbands over the weekend (indirect from the southeast), which will bring occasional rain and breezy conditions but we are not seeing a severe set-up until “Ida” moves over land Monday-Tuesday.

Stay with the latest track for a Weather Aware possibility Monday-Tuesday timeframe. Any further movement towards the west would bring inclement weather of just widespread torrential rainfall. #trackingthetropics

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories