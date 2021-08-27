Tropical Storm Ida strengthens in the Caribbean, expected to become a major hurricane this weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Our forecast remains the same today with the chance for isolated showers and storms and highs in the 90s. No major changes this weekend.

Tracking the tropics:

Big story continues to be Tropical Storm Ida. As of this morning, Ida has strengthened a little bit more as it continues to move NW in the Caribbean, a brief land interaction with Cuba is expected today.

Over the weekend Ida will move into the Gulf of Mexico and will strengthen rapidly due to warm water. Ida is expected to become a major hurricane with landfall along the Louisiana coast late Sunday or early Monday. Ida will then curve into Mississippi and into Alabama.

Depending on the track, we could see an uptick on rain and thunderstorms by Tuesday and Wednesday.