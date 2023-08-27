COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Third straight day of temperatures in the triple digits while storms packed quite a punch Sunday afternoon with several areas across Columbus receiving damage.

For the week ahead the big talker is the tropics. Tropical Storm Idalia formed late Sunday morning and will continue to strengthen over the next couple of days before potentially reaching category 2 hurricane status.

Latest landfall would be in the Big Bend region of Florida from a westward point of Cape San Blas to an eastward point of Tampa and everywhere in between. However, Florida will see more impacts outside of the cone of uncertainty.

Locally, we will likely see a brush of some far outer reaching rainbands for our southeastern counties. Would say roughly from Eufaula to Butler has the greatest chance. Everybody will likely see a steady wind of 20-30 mph with higher gusts as the pressure gradient comes inland and likely expands as tropical systems move inland. Tornado threat would be primarily confined to the peninsula of Florida.