Tropical Storm Mindy will be swept away from our region by a drier air mass

Columbus Ga.-The forecast is stagnant now with showers and storms erupting along the front. A developing area of low pressure (The tropics) will be directed south and east of Columbus and eventually pushed out by a stronger cool front moving through the region.

Tropical Storm Mindy has formed, with the strongest portion of the circulation over southeast Georgia. This is where most of the rainfall will be concentrated along with local flooding across the Florida beaches and southeast Georgia.

The cool front will clear the region Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. A considerable drop in overnight low readings Friday morning. A ten-degree change behind the front and daytime readings still remain warm, however, the air mass will be much drier and pleasant behind the front.