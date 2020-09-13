Tropical Storm Sally to bring wind and heavy rain to the gulf coast

7 Day Forecast

We remain very tropical across the two-state region as Atlantic moisture continues to flow into the two-state region. Isolated showers and storms will be possible through the remainder of today and into Sunday. A cold front approaches the region late Monday and Tuesday and will help influence Tropical Storm Sally’s track along with increasing rain chances for us.

Tropical Storm Sally is forecasted to make landfall Tuesday along the coast of Louisiana or Mississippi and will move inland then get turned to the east as a cold front moves in. As the system weakens we will see some of the storm’s rainbands move through. High rainfall totals will be southwest of Columbus and with highest totals along the Florida panhandle.

