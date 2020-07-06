Tropical wave to cause on and off showers throughout today

A cloudy start to the day and the week for this Monday with on and off widespread showers and storms expected later this morning and remaining throughout the evening. A tropical wave moving inland over the Florida Panhandle is to blame. This wave will stick around at least through Wednesday before it moves across South Georgia and into the Atlantic Ocean. Locally we could see anywhere between 1-2″ of rainfall over this three day period with high amounts possible for our Georgia counties.

Midweek we break this pattern and return more to a summer like pattern with afternoon highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s with isolated afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. Temperatures soar back into the mid to low 90s by this weekend as weak surface high pressure builds in; however, rain chances will still hold around isolated.

Below average temperatures through the short-term with afternoon highs running 5-7 degrees below average. By late this week afternoon highs will be near to above average. Morning lows running near average through the forecast period.