COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tropical airmass remains across the southeast with a conveyor belt of moisture continuing to funnel into the region producing isolated showers and storms as temperatures climb into the 90s.

Dodging numerous showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening as we head into the upcoming work week and as kids head back to school. Temperatures will stay in the low 90s through midweek until we possibly see changes by the way of a front for some of our northern counties.

High pressure weakens overhead and builds more out west helping to drive a frontal boundary into the region by the end of the week. Thursday will potentially be the wettest day of the forecast as the boundary pushes in.

Depending on how far southward it goes we could see some areas towards the north having some much needed ‘less humid’ days; however, model indications stall this boundary out Friday right over the region keeping a few stray showers and storms in the forecast heading into the weekend.